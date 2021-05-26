Regional Protection Sector: Contribution to the Annual Report of the UN Special Rapporteur on Indigenous Peoples

Scope of the Regional Protection Sector

Within the Platform the Regional Protection Sector gathers 106 partners (between UN Agencies and NGOs) in 17 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. It is composed by 3 subsectors: Child Protection, Gender Based Violence and Human Trafficking and Smuggling and 1 working group: Support Spaces. It is mandated to consolidate a protection- solutions oriented strategy response that addresses protection needs increasing participation from refugees and migrants as well as host communities strengthening national systems and responses.