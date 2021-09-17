Colombia + 6 more

Regional cash working group - R4V Frequently Asked Questions, September 2021

Format
Manual and Guideline
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

The Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela recognized the need to create a productoriented Regional Working Group on Cash-Based Interventions, which aims to support national / sub-regional platforms and country-level working groups under the regional platform umbrella while recognizing the leadership of country-based responses (ToR, 2019).

The group conducted elections for the new (co-leadership) according to the guidelines of the Elections Co-leaders Cash Working Group | R4V

For more information, please refer to the Group's web site
Regional Cash Working Group | R4V

Related Content