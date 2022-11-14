Rebuilding human capital amidst the pandemic - A global analysis of the impacts of COVID-19 on school-aged children and youth (October 2022)

An entire generation of school-aged children and youth risk facing the ripple effects of the COVID crisis over their entire lifetime. Family income losses in combination with lack of access to education and health, and increased food insecurity have contributed to the rise in the number of school- aged children and youth facing acute hardship.

This joint study by the Research, Assessment and Monitoring (RAM) Division and the School–Based Programme (SBP) Service aimed to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted school–aged children and youth through a global web survey conducted across seven countries Cambodia, Colombia, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Kenya and Zimbabwe from May to July 2021.