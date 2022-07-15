Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with father Francisco de Roux, President of Colombia’s Truth Commission

New York, 14 July 2022. The Secretary-General met yesterday, at UN headquarters, with Father Francisco de Roux, the President of Colombia’s Truth Commission, along with fellow commissioners, to receive a copy of the recently issued Final Report of the Commission, a major milestone and achievement of the peace process.

The Secretary-General congratulated the Truth Commission for its painstaking work over the past three years to examine, through a participatory and inclusive exercise, the complex causes and the painful consequences of Colombia’s armed conflict.

The Secretary-General expressed the hope that the Colombian people and their leaders will take full advantage of the report as an instrument to better understand the past in order to secure a future of peace and reconciliation. He affirmed the full support of the United Nations to the efforts that will be undertaken by the follow-up committee established to disseminate the Commission’s findings and to advocate for the implementation of its recommendations.