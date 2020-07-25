Rapid needs assessment of older people: La Guajira, Colombia, January - May 20200

Introduction

Older people’s right to humanitarian assistance

HelpAge International’s vision is of a world where older people lead active, dignified, healthy and secure lives. This applies to all older people, including those affected by humanitarian emergencies. The four principles of humanitarian action – humanity, neutrality, impartiality and operational independence – afford everyone the right to safe and dignified access to humanitarian assistance and protection without discrimination and on an equal basis with others. Commitment to international humanitarian law and these principles means everyone responding to a humanitarian crisis has a responsibility to ensure all those affected, including older people, have these rights upheld. We want older people to be able to access humanitarian aid with dignity and in safety. Older people are not inherently vulnerable to disasters. However, when disasters strike, they are at risk of having their rights denied.

Rapid needs assessment of older people

The Rapid needs assessment of older people in La Guajira, Colombia (RNA-OP) outlines the specific needs of older refugees, migrants, returnees and members of the Wayúu indigenous population living in Maicao, Uribia and Riohacha, Colombia, having fled the current socioeconomic crisis in Venezuela.

The report contains key findings of the assessment, together with observations and analysis by HelpAge International's humanitarian and sectoral advisers, with input from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Interagency Group for Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM). The report is in three parts. Section 1 describes a survey of older people living in informal settlements. Section 2 summarises a much smaller survey of older people in two transit centres. Section 3 reports on a small survey of older people in a care home.

The report aims to help all organisations operating in Colombia, including humanitarian agencies, donors and coordination mechanisms, to develop and implement inclusive programmes, and to support advocacy for the rights of older refugees, migrants, returnees, Wayúu indigenous communities and host communities.

The assessments were conducted jointly by HelpAge and the GIFMM. HelpAge and GIFMM welcome comments and questions based on this report. HelpAge offers technical support for inclusive responses.