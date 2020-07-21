Rapid Market Assessment of Socioeconomical Impact of COVID-19 on Local Markets in Colombia, June 2020 - Second round

Introduction

In response to the official COVID-19 measures implemented in Colombia, REACH Initiative (REACH) conducted a first round of a rapid market assessment in April 2020 in coordination with the Cash Working Group (Grupo de Trabajo sobre Transferencias Monetarias [GTM]) in Colombia. Since then, official measures have changed; as of 28 May 2020, the government has issued a decree with 43 exemptions to the preventive mandatory lockdown, with subsequently more relaxed lockdown measures. Both rounds of this assessment aim to inform the humanitarian response around COVID-19 in Colombia, and to provide an update on the impact of official COVID-19 measures on market access, capacity and functionality. For this second round, data was collected in more than half of all Colombian departments, including priority areas for GTM partners.