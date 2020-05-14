Rapid Market Assessment of the Socioeconomic Impact of COVID-19 on Local Markets in Colombia (April 2020)

Introduction

On March 11 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic. A day later, the Colombian Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MinSalud) declared a health emergency in the country, adopting quarantine measures to control the spread of the virus. To help inform the humanitarian response around COVID-19 in Colombia and to provide an update on the impact of official COVID-19 measures on market access, capacity and functionality (especially in the border areas with Venezuela), REACH Initiative (REACH) conducted a rapid market assessment in coordination with the Cash Transfer Working Group (Grupo de Transferencias Monetarias [GTM]) in Colombia.

Methodology

In collaboration with nine GTM partners, REACH conducted a rapid assessment with both consumers and traders in five departments in Colombia. The assessment adopted a quantitative approach, consisting of structured household level interviews with the beneficiaries of participating partners’ programmes (consumers) and individual interviews with key informants (traders). Given the restrictions and difficulties conducting in-person data collection while COVID-19 measures are in place, data for this assessment was collected remotely by telephone. This situation overview includes data from 528 interviews with consumers and 36 interviews with traders. The data was collected by the participating partners between 3 and 16 April 2020.

Limitations

All key findings of this assessment are indicative, as the sample is not representative of the whole populations of interest. In addition, due to the restrictions around data collection at the time of the assessment, partners collected data from consumers and traders who were beneficiaries of their programmes. All data is self-reported by respondents and is therefore subject to a degree of bias.