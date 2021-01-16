Rapid Livelihoods Assessment: Socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 emergency on Venezuelan refugees and migrants and Colombian IDPs in Antioquia and Chocó Departments

Summary

Since 1997, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has worked to strengthen the asylum procedure for persons in need of international protection, contribute to the prevention of forced displacement and find durable solutions to allow displaced people to rebuild their lives. A durable solution is that which succeeds in putting an end to the cycle of displacement and allows displaced persons to resume normal lives in a safe environment.

Within this framework, the UNHCR Sub- office of Antioquia-Chocó, with field offices in Medellin, Apartadó (Department of Antioquia) and Quibdó (Department of Chocó), implements a wide range of activities to protect displaced persons and help them to achieve durable solutions.

The Sub-office has developed a protection and local integration strategy to attend to the needs of beneficiaries to promote their integration in their host communities in the departments of Antioquia and Chocó.

Additionally, UNHCR has been implementing a livelihoods and economic inclusion strategy whose objective is to allow refugees, migrants and internally displaced people to become self-reliant in safe and dignified conditions. This livelihoods and economic inclusion Sub-office strategy has the following objectives:

1 . Generate specific and differential livelihoods interventions for beneficiaries according to their level of vulnerability.

2 . Include beneficiaries in existing public and private services and programs, with an emphasis on socio-economic programs and employment.

The current global health emergency due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) is having a negative impact on the livelihoods of Venezuelan refugees and migrants and internally displaced persons, creating the need for UNHCR to design a strategy to contribute to the ￼early recovery of the population in the region. Accordingly, a rapid livelihoods assessment was carried out to:

1 . Highlighttheimpactofthemandatorypreventativeisolationmeasuresadoptedby the Colombian Government on the livelihoods of UNHCR beneficiaries located in the Departments of Antioquia and Chocó.

2 . Establish a strategy for the early recovery of livelihoods of UNHCR beneficiaries based on the results of the assessment.