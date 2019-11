In June, the number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela reached the 4 million worldwide, with 3.2 million hosted in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The financial contributions towards the RMRP reached a 21% of the total requirements in June. A still low funding percentage towards the USD 737.6M requested in the Plan.

New entry requirements were implemented by Chile and Peru, while registration exercises took place in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.