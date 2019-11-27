R4V Situation Report, July/August 2019

In August, the number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela reached the 4.3 million worldwide, with 3.5 million hosted in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The financial contributions towards the RMRP reached a 29% of the total requirements in late August, with 32% of the coverage being towards direct emergency assistance (AoI 1).

In July, the Buenos Aires Chapter of the Quito Process brought together representatives of Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as donor countries and financial institutions.