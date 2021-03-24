R4V Response for Venezuelans - Regional Situation Report: October - December 2020

Situation

Since the beginning of 2020, more than 3.26 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela – as well as members of host communities – were assisted with one or more service by R4V partners, including assistance relating to needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. While some countries relaxed mobility restrictions related to COVID-19 during the reporting period, refugees and migrants from Venezuela faced pressing needs in accessing food, shelter and adequate housing, and difficulties adhering to sanitary measures, especially due to overcrowded accommodations and a lack of access to hygienic facilities and lack of income to purchase basic household and hygiene items. By 8 October, National and Sub-Regional Platforms submitted their projections of populations, persons in need and corresponding financial requirements of R4V partners for consolidation of the Regional Refugee and Migrants Response Plan (RMRP) 2021 at the regional level. From October until December, the Regional Platform worked with National and Sub-regional Platforms to finalize their chapters, including to consolidate all narrative and data overview sections. The RMRP 2021 was finalized and formally presented to the Regional Platform on 1 December. On 10 December 2020, the RMRP 2021 was launched in a virtual high-level panel event featuring IOM Director General António Vitorino and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, which was broadcasted internationally to more than 1,200 participants. The RMRP 2021 reflects the joint planning of 159 appealing humanitarian and development partners in 17 countries and aims to assist 3.3 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela and host community members, based on a cumulative financial requirement of USD 1.44 billion. Similar to the 2020 focus, the 2021 RMRP will maintain its three main response priorities in the areas of: i) humanitarian assistance, ii) protection and iii) integration.

In late November, R4V partners, particularly those forming part of the Protection sector and the GBV sub-sector, joined efforts with local authorities across the region to celebrate the 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (details below on country-specific activities). Throughout the reporting period, reports of GBV increased and the regional GBV sub-sector worked to guide partners’ efforts towards a response adapted to the COVID-19 situation, such as using remote assistance methods for children and women survivors of GBV.