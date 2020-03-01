R4V Response for Venezuelans - Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform : Situation Report - November/December 2019

In October, the number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela reached 4.8 million worldwide, with 4 million hosted in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The financial contributions towards the RMRP reached 52% of the total requirements in December, with nearly 88 Million funding Direct Emergency Assistance (AoI 1).

In November, the Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela presented the Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) 2020 in Bogotá, Colombia.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

On November 13, the Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) was launched in Bogotá. The event was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Holmes Trujillo and the Joint Special Representative (UNHCR and IOM) Eduardo Stein. The funding required for the 2020 response plan is 1.35 billion USD for 4 million people in the 17 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The fifth Quito Process meeting was held in mid-November in Colombia and was attended by 11 countries that signed a joint declaration to strengthen the cooperation between the Quito Process and the Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela. During the meeting, the terms of reference for the “Friends of Quito Process” group were approved. The participating members reiterated the request that UNHCR and IOM continue supporting the Technical Secretariat of the Quito Process and the two agencies presented the terms of reference for the institutionalization of the Technical Secretariat to the Colombian Government. The main topics discussed and agreed upon were related to the immigration card, the strengthening of national refuge commissions, and the reception and orientation centre. Likewise, progress was made on issues such as human trafficking and child protection.

Partners in Peru continue reporting irregular entries to Peru through different informal entry points in Tumbes. On 7 December, the Ombudsperson’s Office in Tumbes warned local authorities about new routes used for human trafficking, particularly through the precarious roads of Casitas (Tumbes department) bound for Máncora or Talara (Piura). In response to this, the Superintendence for Migrations (SNM), with the support of other national authorities, blocked trails and paths in Tumbes allegedly used for human trafficking and smuggling.

In Argentina, the elected President, Alberto Fernandez, took office on 10 December, after which he announced a series of economic and social reforms that aim to “reactivate the economy, generate employment, revive consumption and fight against hunger and poverty”. The measures include, among others, the launching of the Argentina Plan against Hunger; wage increases; a 30 per cent surcharge on the purchase of foreign currency; freezing of gas, electricity and public transportation tariffs; and an 8 per cent reduction in the price of medications.

In Chile, amidst the social unrest that begun in October, on 27 December, President Sebastian Piñera signed a decree that set the date for the referendum on the adoption of a new constitution for 26 April 2020, asking Chileans if they want a new constitution and who should draft it. A referendum on a new constitution was one of the key demands of Chileans who have been carrying out anti-government mass rallies.

In Costa Rica, authorities issued a new decree to allow undocumented persons working in agriculture to be regularized in the country, through the facilitation of a work permit. The decree applies to those who entered the country between January 2016 to May 31, 2019.