R4V Response for Venezuelans - Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform : Situation Report - July/August 2019

In August, the number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela reached the 4.3 million worldwide, with 3.5 million hosted in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The financial contributions towards the RMRP reached a 29% of the total requirements in late August, with 32% of the coverage being towards direct emergency assistance (AoI 1).

In July, the Buenos Aires Chapter of the Quito Process brought together representatives of Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as donor countries and financial institutions.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

The 4th Technical Meeting of the Quito Process (“Buenos Aires Chapter”) took place between the 4and 5 July. The intergovernmental forum focused on five main issues: the development of a regional mobility document for Venezuelans; the fight against human trafficking and smuggling; the need for international cooperation; the support to National Refugee Commissions; and the socio-economic inclusion of Venezuelans into host communities. As a result of the meeting, 11 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean signed the Joint Declaration and 12 signed the Road Map of the Buenos Aires Chapter.

In Colombia, several options for regularization were made available in July. The Complementary Special Stay Permit (PECP, by its Spanish acronym), issued on 3 July , allowed asylum seekers whose applications were previously denied, to access formal employment. On 13 July, the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs jointly announced the creation of the Temporary Special Work Permit (PEPFF, by its Spanish acronym), which will allow refugees and migrants from Venezuela with irregular migratory status to access the formal labour market.

In Ecuador, the government confirmed the acceptance of expired passports for refugees and migrants from Venezuela for up to five years after the expiration date and announced the regularization process of Venezuelans who entered the country regularly before 26 July 2019 and the introduction of the humanitarian visa from 26 August. Similarly, in Guyana, the registration process continued, with 9,356 refugees and migrants registered and with the possibility of receiving a renewable 3-month stay permit. In Trinidad and Tobago, the government began with the issuance of registration cards after the process that took place between May and June, allowing the holders to regularly work for six months (with the possibility of another 6 month extension) and, in some cases, access banking services.

On the other hand, a proposal to reform Panama’s migration law was presented to the National Assembly of Deputies; it foresees the creation of a migration field unit within the National Migration Service to oversee the processes of mass regularization, as well as sanctions and deportation. In the Caribbean, particularly Aruba and Curacao, the Fifth Periodic Review on the Netherlands for the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) recognized the challenges posed by Venezuelans seeking international protection and expressed concern for the lack of legal frameworks governing asylum and the conditions of detention, to which it recommended the introduction of appropriate legislation, in line with international human rights and refugee laws, while establishing or strengthening their asylum procedures.

In terms of population flows, Peru noted a notable decrease of entries at its northern border after the entry into force of the Humanitarian Visa in Ecuador. The presence of refugees and migrants from Venezuela also decreased in Tacna (southern border) as the government of Chile announced that the newly introduced Democratic Responsibility Visa could only be processed in Lima.