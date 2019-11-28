R4V Response for Venezuelans - Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform : Situation Report - May/June 2019

In June, the number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela reached the 4 million worldwide, with 3.2 million hosted in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The financial contributions towards the RMRP reached a 21% of the total requirements in June. A still low funding percentage towards the USD 737.6M requested in the Plan.

New entry requirements were implemented by Chile and Peru, while registration exercises took place in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

New entry requirements were introduced in Chile and Peru during the month of June. Peru implemented a Humanitarian Visa to enter the country on 15June. While Chile imposed a consular tourist visa on 22June for every Venezuelan wishing to enter the country.

The humanitarian visa for Peru is free of charge and can be obtained at Peruvian embassies and consulates in Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador. It requires the presentation of a certified criminal record and a passport (valid or expired) which can be difficult to obtain by refugees and migrants from Venezuela. In this context, the Special Commission for Refugees in Peru (CEPR) announced it would process asylum claims presented at the border through an accelerated procedure.

There are exceptions to the humanitarian visa for individuals who meet certain vulnerability criteria, such as illness or disability, pregnancy, advanced age, as well as some cases of family reunification.

The consular tourist visa in Chile, on the other hand, adds to the “Democratic Responsibility Visa” which was introduced by the government in April 2018, as another option for Venezuelans to enter the country regularly. Both visas can be obtained in any Chilean consulate in the world.