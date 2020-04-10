R4V Flash Update: COVID-19 Update, 9 April 2020

Highlights

This week, the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform launched the revision process of the Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) 2020. During this process, appealing organizations within the Platforms and Sectors will undertake a critical review of the Plan, taking into account COVID-19-related needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela as well as host communities. The updated RMRP will align with the Global Humanitarian Response Plan - COVID-19 (GHRP), issued by the UN Secretary-General on 25 March. As noted in the GHRP, the Platform will continue to coordinate the response for refugees and migrants from Venezuela through the RMRP, including as it concerns the COVID-19 situation.

For the COVID-19 response, Regional Sectors as well as National Platforms have already been producing thematic and country updates, key messages, funding updates, as well as a collection of good practices in public policies that support refugees and migrants from Venezuela in the context of COVID-19. All these materials are available on the R4V website.

Situation

Borders in the region have remained closed in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. As a result, R4V partners are reporting an increasing flow of refugees and migrants from Venezuela crossing borders irregularly. Several countries have also deployed armed forces near border areas to stem these flows of irregular entries and exits. The increase in irregular entries and exits raises concerns for public security, as well as risks of trafficking, smuggling, exploitation and abuse.

Livelihood activities are largely suspended, aggravating the situation of those unable to sustain incomes. Due to movement restrictions and the associated loss of employment, many are unable to sustain themselves and to access basic needs, such as food, medicines, hygiene products and accommodation. Social protection and inclusive health policies are pivotal at this point of the emergency to enhance the overall resilience of refugees, migrants and host communities.