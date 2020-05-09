R4V Flash Update: COVID-19 Update, 8 May 2020

Situation

On 7 May, the second iteration of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) for COVID-19 was released, containing a dedicated chapter on the revised Refugee and Migration Response Plan (RMRP). It draws on the work of the Regional Platform and its now 151 partners who are part of the regional COVID-19 response for refugees and migrants from Venezuela and affected host communities. The revised RMRP is due to be released on 12 May and will be presented at the meeting of the Regional Platform on 14 May 2020.

Amidst rising level of dispair among those who are unable to meet basic needs, host country governments are receiving increasing numbers of requests from refugees and migrants from Venezuela for support to return to their home country. This demonstrates the precariousness of the situation that an ever-growing number of refugees and migrants is facing in host countries and is a cause for great concern among R4V partners given the health and protection risks associated with returns under the current circumstances.

Some countries in the region including Aruba, Curacao, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, are beginning to ease movement restrictions, by reopening certain industries, such as mining and manufacturing, as well as government offices. On the other hand, in view of a continued rise in COVID-19 cases, other countries are extending the restrictions further.

Platforms’ Response

In Colombia, on 3 May, the President announced the collaboration with the governments of Peru and Brazil to strengthen controls in the Amazon border area, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On 6 May, the Inter-Agency Group for Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM) launched the report of a Joint Rapid Needs Assessment developed by 13 partners, analyzing the results of 737 telephone surveys in 17 departments on the situation of refugee and migrant households in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the arrival of Venezuelans from Ecuador at the transport terminal of the Colombian border town of Ipiales the local GIFMM in Nariño is working with local authorities to provide an adequate response.

In Brazil, the Area of Protection and Care (APC), created by Operaçao Acolhida to isolate and treat COVID-19 cases in Roraima, is currently hosting 80 refugees and migrants from Venezuela. R4V partners are supporting refugees and migrants in the Tancredo Neves shelter in Boa Vista to produce cloth masks for distribution to other sheltered Venezuelans. So far, a first batch of 220 masks was produced. This week, 15 refugee and migrant families in the Nueva Canaan shelter in Boa Vista were supported to apply for the emergency benefit of the Federal Government for the COVID-19 crisis.

The Grupo de Trabajo para Refugiados y Migrantes (GTRM) in Ecuador has begun discussions with six local GTRMs in order to strengthen coordination mechanisms. The national GTRM has published information on different services and information available to refugees and migrants during the COVID-19 emergency.

In Peru,some industries are preparing to resume activities, however it is unclear whether the hiring or re-hiring of refugees and migrants will be permitted in the current context. Partners continue supporting hospitals with refugee housing units and blankets to increase patient reception capacity. On 7 May, the Superintendence of Migration (SNM) authorized the issuance of certificates to foreign citizens that had begun procedures to obtain the carné de extranjería and the temporary stay permit (PTP) before the COVID-19 emergency. These documents will ease the current mobility restrictions faced by undocumented refugees and migrants.

The contagion reached its peak last week in Chile. Districts particularly affected by COVID-19 include Quilicura and Recoleta, counting large numbers of refugees and migrants amongst its residents. Final adjustments were made to R4V projects in line with global COVID-19 guidance, and R4V partners are being trained on R4V monitoring and reporting tools.

The Sub-Regional Platform in the Caribbean is prioritizing the sensitization of landlords and the general population on avoiding evictions and is establishing and strengthening communication networks to better monitor and assess trends and protection risks for effective planning and timely response. While Aruba and Curacao are planning to gradually lift restrictions in the next week, a severe socio-economic impact is reported across the sub-region, combined with increments in pricing and increasing concerns over food security.

In Central America and Mexico, the Sub-Regional Platform is initiating an inter-agency referral mechanism among partners in Mexico and is using digital/technological communication strategies to continue giving support on key needs such as psychosocial care, legal guidance and gander-based violence (GBV) prevention and responses in Panama. In Costa Rica, partners distributed some 89 food items and 16 hygiene kits to 212 Venezuelans living in Jaco-Puntarenas, as the border closure has been extended until mid-June.

In the Southern Cone, Uruguay and Paraguay are beginning to ease some restrictions, whereas in Argentina and Bolivia restrictions are being extended. The Sub-Regional Platform continues to provide shelter solutions, NFIs and food assistance, often through CBI, to the most vulnerable refugees and migrants from Venezuela in border areas and in the main urban centres. Following incidents of xenophobia in Desaguadero, Bolivia (on the border with Peru), R4V partners are coordinating the voluntary relocation (transport, reception and accommodation) of a group of Venezuelans to La Paz.