R4V Flash Update: COVID-19 Update, 5 June 2020

Situation

Refugees and migrants with special protection needs such as persons with disabilities, survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), indigenous people and homeless people continue to be among the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related measures adopted by states. This manifests in increased levels of xenophobia, a shortage of adequate services, and a lack of awareness, sensitivity, and training with regards to providing such groups adequate services. Borders remain porous, causing complications for the identification and monitoring of human trafficking and smuggling cases, and limiting the provision of protection and assistance to those exploited and at risk of abuse.

The Regional Platform notes with concern the disproportionate social and economic impacts of the pandemic on young refugees and migrants from Venezuela. Due to the interruption of their education or vocational training, or the loss of employment and income opportunities, affected refugees and migrants from Venezuelans are at risk of long-term social decline. Among other effects, a recent report of the ILO stated that affected Venezuelans may face great difficultiesin finding decent employment throughout their lives.

Due to ongoing return movements of thousands of Venezuelan refugees and migrants to their home country, the Regional Platform hosted a technical workshop on returns on 5 June. More than 60 participants from various regional Sectors, National and Sub-regional Platforms, the donor community, as well as key R4V partners took stock of the current realities facing those who are returning and discussed the development of coherent responses by R4V actors and Platforms to support affected Venezuelans. Participants agreed that the health and protection risks, as well as long-term adverse impacts associated with these return movements can be mitigated through prioritized humanitarian and integration interventions that provide sustainable alternatives to returns.

Platforms’ Response

In Brazil, R4V partners are holding informative sessions in Pacaraima and Manaus on new movement restrictions and on COVID-19 prevention. The Warao radio community programme ´Yakera Jokonae´ continued to disseminate prevention messages for the indigenous community living in shelters in Manaus. To ensure the constant availability of clean water, storage tanks have been installed and water trucking is operational in seven shelters in Boa Vista.

While governments in the Caribbean are generally relaxing COVID-19 mitigation measures, landlords have become more rigorous in evicting tenants, disregarding government’s pleas for leniency. As a result, emergency shelter assistance has become a priority for R4V partners of the Sub-regional Platform. In Guyana, travel restrictions are also contributing to irregular crossings, making it difficult to monitor and identify specific needs of Venezuelans in Guyana.

In Central America and Mexico, partners of the Sub-regional Platform continue to support refugees and migrants from Venezuela through food cards, mental health and psychosocial support, WASH assistance and GBV prevention in high risk communities with a greater proportion of migrants and refugees. Costa Rica has been increasing movement restrictions, while Panama is relaxing some and is authorizing domestic work, benefitting refugees and migrants who depend on this sector for income.

R4V partners in Chile have been providing humanitarian assistance to refugees and migrants. R4V partners prepared a joint letter to the Government advocating for the inclusion of undocumented children and their parents in the Registro Social de Hogares (a national social protection net). Meanwhile, the national protection sector is strengthening its needs analysis and response activities.

In Colombia, the Grupo Interagencial para Flujos Migratorios Mixtos (GIFMM) is implementing the second phase of its Joint Needs Assessment. Over the last two weeks, 2,500 surveys were conducted via telephone in 25 departments by 29 partners. Additionally, R4V partners are delivering seed capital to support refugee and migrant micro-entrepreneurs, and are accompanying girls, boys and adolescents with distance learning activities while building the capacity of teachers. Partners also provided multisectoral assistance, including WASH services and kits, health screening and supply of hot meals, food kits and tents to refugees and migrants in multiple locations as well as at borders.

The Grupo de Trabajo para Refugiados y Migrantes (GTRM) in Ecuador has been prioritizing livelihoods support, medical services and isolation spaces in the northern provinces of Carchi and Imbabura where there has been a peak of COVID-19 cases. The coordination team is also building the capacity of six local GTRMs in collecting and reporting data. These local GTRM reports are published on the R4V site of the GTRM.

In Peru, the GTRM established an exit strategy for refugees and migrants staying in alternative shelters while stranded because of the emergency, based on registration of cases, confirmation of support networks, evaluation for cash assistance, and coordination of humanitarian transportation to destination cities. In response to the rising concerns over discrimination and heightened protection risks, GTRM partners are organizing a national consultation to validate a protocol for regional cooperation on the protection of children’s rights in the context of human mobility. Partners are also prioritizing winterization efforts such as the distribution of blankets.

In the Southern Cone, R4V partners have supported the Bolivian government to establish an online and remote asylum application system which will make a substantial difference to refugees and asylum-seekers who reside outside La Paz. In Argentina, R4V partners are adapting regional child protection protocols, in the context of the Quito Process, to the national context, in collaboration with the National Directorate for Migration.