R4V Flash Update: COVID-19 Update, 17 April 2020

Situation

While border crossings in the region remain closed to contain the spread of COVID-19, irregular entries and exits of refugees and migrants continue to be reported. During the past week, partners monitored an increase in the number of spontaneous returns of Venezuelans from Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Having lost (often informal) employment as a result of the COVID-19-related movement restrictions, many are now unable to afford accommodation, food and other basic needs. Unable to comply with the quarantine measures and social distancing, an increasing number of Venezuelans is left with no alternative but to consider returning to Venezuela. R4V partners have expressed concern about continued movements, including returns to Venezuela, also because of the risk of an increased spread of COVID-19, and increased exposure of refugees and migrants to exploitation and abuse by smugglers and traffickers.

Xenophobia against refugees and migrants from Venezuela is on the rise in some locations. This week, demonstrations took place in Colombia against the installation of temporary shelters for those in vulnerable situations, including homeless refugees and migrants living in the streets. In Ecuador, public manifestations were reported against Venezuelans in transit that were perceived as not respecting quarantine measures and not using protective items.

Platforms’ Response

The review of the Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) 2020 is in its second week, with all partners now revising their RMRP activities in light of emerging COVID-19 needs and priorities. With the completion of this process, the updated RMRP targets and financial requirements will be included in the second iteration of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan - COVID-19 (GHRP), reflecting the alignment of the two response mechanisms. The Regional Platform has also developed regional guidelines to its partners on assistance to refugees, migrants and host communities in the context of COVID-19.

In Colombia, the Inter-Agency Group for Mixed Migration Flows(GIFMM) is coordinating the review of the RMRP’s national chapter. In this context, consultations with authorities and partners have taken place, leading already to the identification of sectoral response priorities. In coordination with local authorities national R4V actors are responding to the most urgent needs, with a focus on health, WASH, food security and nutrition, cash, and shelter to allow for preventive isolation of concerned refugees and migrants from Venezuela.

In Brazil, the Platform, together with partners and authorities, developed information materials for refugees and migrants to support access to additional cash assistance. Communication with Communities (CWC) groups are sharing information in Portuguese and Spanish, while partners have supported authorities in Manaus with the relocation of 120 Warao indigenous persons to new shelters. Over 3,600 personal hygiene kits were distributed in Boa Vista, Pacaraima and Manaus. R4V partners have maintained their presence in shelters and at the documentation centres of Roraima and Amazonas states, to provide information and to identify vulnerable cases for referral to available services.

In Ecuador, the Grupo de Trabajo para Refugiados y Migrantes (GTRM) conducted an inter-sectoral meeting for the review of the RMRP, to identify the main gaps, needs and sector priorities. A Rapid Joint Needs Assessment, conducted in this context, has so far reached 1,200 households and will feed into the ongoing RMRP review process. The GTRM has prepared infographics on the impact of COVID-19-related on refugees and migrant and related activities of partners.

In Peru, partners of the GTRM, distributed 5,000 food kits to support 20,000 vulnerable refugees and migrants from Venezuela in Lima and Callao. The distribution conducted in a door-to-door manner as well as through soup kitchens. This week, R4V partners provided additional food rations to temporary shelters in Lima, Tacna and Tumbes. Cash distributions took place to over 11,000 refugees and migrants throughout Peru.

In Chile, the Platform met with the UN Resident Coordinator to discuss the COVID-19 response proposal, to complement the national response plan of the Chilean authorities. The proposal is composed of activities from the RMRP and will be presented in the context of the ongoing response for refugees and migrants at border crossings, as well as the national consultations on RMRP review.

The Sub-Regional Platform in the Caribbean is enhancing efforts in providing health care services to refugees and migrants from Venezuela. The Platform is exploring solutions for additional requests for accommodation by Venezuelans affected by the COVID-19 situation. Partners have started reprogramming and funding reallocation to be able to provide prompt assistance. Main areas of interventions are related to food assistance, NFI and hygiene supplies, and cash, where possible.

In Central America and Mexico, the Sub-Regional Platform is coordinating with national authorities the inclusion of refugees and migrants in the national COVID-19 response. In Costa Rica, R4V partners are supporting refugees and migrants remotely, including through remote psychosocial support.

The Sub-Regional Platform in the Southern Cone is advancing the review of the RMRP. Meetings took place in all four countries to review activities responsive to the COVID-19 context. Levels of vulnerability among refugees and migrants from Venezuela continue to grow, especially relating to the ability to pay rent, and access livelihoods and food. To prepare vulnerable refugees and migrants for the impending winter partners in Argentina, Bolivia and Uruguay have commenced the distribution of winter clothes and blankets.