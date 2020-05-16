R4V Flash Update: COVID-19 Update, 15 May 2020

Situation

On 12 May, the COVID-19 Review of the Regional Refugee and Migration Response Plan (RMRP) 2020 was launched. The details of this COVID-19 focused RMRP Review were presented at the 11th meeting of the Regional Platform on 14 May. During the online event, which was attended by more than 260 participants from across the region, a high-level panel composed of representatives of the Colombian government, the World Bank, WHO and the Joint UNHCR-IOM Special Representative, Eduardo Stein, discussed the impact of COVID-19 on refugees and migrants from Venezuela in the region. Additionally, representatives of the EU and the Government of Spain presented updates on the upcoming Pledging Conference (scheduled for 26 May). Finally, the Regional Coordination Team and Regional Sector coordinators presented the COVID-19 Review of the RMRP. To date, the 151 appealing organizations that are part of the RMRP have received USD 56.9 million, representing some 4 per cent of the total requirements (USD 1.41 billion) identified in the revised RMRP.

Returns of refugees and migrants to Venezuela are of great concern to R4V partners. Over the past weeks, several thousand refugees and migrants have returned to their home country. This new trend demonstrates the dire situation in which refugees and migrants from Veneuela are living in host countries, having lost their livelihoods and not all benefiting from national social protection, health and welfare programs. With quarantine and other movement restrictions in place across in the region, irregual movements of refugees and migrants within countries and across bordersrisk amplifying the spread of COVID19, while exposing them to potential abuse and exploitation.

Platforms’ Response

In Colombia, the Grupo Interagencial para Flujos Migratorios Mixtos (GIFMM) is monitoring the situation of Venezuelans considering returning to their home country, with a particular focus on health and protection needs and risks. Local GIFMMs are supporting Colombian authorities in the delivery of food assistance to refugees, migrants and host communities. Partners also supported in the fields of WASH, CBI, health, education and orientation for refugees and migrants.

In Brazil, the Integration and Humanitarian Transportation Sectors approved a new document on strategic priorities to guide the national response to COVID-19. In addition, this week, two vans that have been transformed into medical offices started operating in Boa Vista to support the local health system during the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors and nursing technicians working in these mobile health units provide primary care to refugees, migrants and Brazilians at strategic points in Boa Vista.

The Grupo de Trabajo para Refugiados y Migrantes (GTRM) in Ecuador presented a Rapid Joint Need Assessment to the Government and to GTRM partners. Like in Colombia, the main needs identified by Venezuelans in Ecuador relate to access to food, livelihoods and shelter. Humanitarian aid received by partners was identified as the main channel to support their basic needs. GTRM monitoring has shown an increase of people reached by emergency assistance and of the number of partners that distribute food, hygiene items and multipurpose cash. Health and protection messages reflecting precautionary instructions by the Government were distributed among the refugee and migrant population.

In Peru, GTRM partners have so far, provided cash-based interventions to over 32,000 refugees and migrants across Peru. Partners also increased their psychosocial support activities through hotlines and virtual services, including for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), reaching some 1,000 persons with psychosocial and socioemotional support sessions. Partners have assisted over 1,300 vulnerable persons with NFIs, including blankets and items in preparation for the winter season, clothing and baby and hygiene kits.

In Chile, R4V partners are delivering humanitarian assistance to refugees and migrants from Venezuela. This week, R4V partners delivered 700 food kits and 500 hygiene kits. Health Sector partners are developing information materials tailored to refugees and migrants residing in densely populated areas about disease prevention and control.

The Sub-Regional Platform and its partners in the Caribbean are prioritizing the distribution of food and the provision of emergency shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic. The food distributions were made possible through local private and public sector donations. R4V partners are also providing technical support, such as consolidating the registry of cases to various entities that are assisting refugees and migrants during COVID-19.

In Central America and Mexico, partners of the Sub-Regional Platform are delivering cash for food, providing psychosocial support, legal aid and monitoring and supporting eviction cases. Partners in Costa Rica are working with the government to improve access to their financial assistance program for refugees and migrants, and have also registered 90 Venezuelans in the past week.

In the Southern Cone, R4V partners are providing shelter solutions, NFIs, food assistance and cash to the most vulnerable refugees and migrants from Venezuela at border areas and in urban centres. Some of the assistance continues to be limited to remote modalities, especially in the areas of information-provision or psychosocial support. This week, partners were alerted of possible evictions taking place in Montevideo, Uruguay, in order to include affected refugees and migrants in their shelter responses. Cases of GBV were recorded and assisted in Argentina and Bolivia.