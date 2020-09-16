R4V Flash Update: COVID-19 Update, 10 September 2020

Situation

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to exacerbate the vulnerable situation of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in the region. Since April 2020, the increasingly precarious situation and the loss of livelihoods of refugees and migrants have forced over 100,000 persons to return to their country of origin, which is of great concern to R4V partners. In July, lower numbers of returns were observed by partners, compared to previous months, including as it is reported that restrictions to enter Venezuela have limited the number of weekly border crossings. This situation affects both Venezuelan returnees who have to seek accommodation and food while waiting to cross to Venezuela, as well as the local host community. The Regional Platform, together with national/sub-regional Platforms, Sectors and R4V partners, is monitoring the situation and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on these return movements.

On 24 August, the Regional Platform launched its regional anti-xenophobia campaign “Acortemos Distancias” (One Step Closer in English). The campaign is the result of the joint efforts of R4V partners and aims to promote messages of empathy, solidarity and tolerance towards refugees and migrants throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, which are particularly important looking at the impact that COVID-19 has had on refugees, migrants and host communities. Following the launch of the campaign and within less than a month since itslaunch the campaign has generated over 13 million reactions on social media.