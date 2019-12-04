R4V Factsheet Support Spaces - November 2019

The Support Spaces (in Spanish: Espacios de Apoyo) are a regional initiative supported by the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for refugees and migrants from Venezuela, which seeks to promote in a coordinated and joint manner, a network of spaces where people receive information, orientation, and basic services that respond to their urgent needs.

More than four million Venezuelans have left their country, many of them are in transit in countries of the region. During this displacement, women, men, girls and boys are exposed to risks and protection needs, which increases their vulnerability. Along the routes and in host communities, the presence of smuggling and trafficking networks, forceful recruitment, child labor, sexual and labor exploitation, acts of discrimination and xenophobia, among others, have been identified. As a result, the physical, emotional and psychological wellbeing of refugees and migrants continues to deteriorate.

The limited access to reliable information on safe routes, basic services, climatic and geographical conditions, continues to be an additional challenge to guarantee the protection of refugees and migrants from Venezuela.

Support Spaces provide information, orientation and a minimum package of services (see image to the right), which are standardized and integral for refugees and migrants, returnees, and host communities in a vulnerable situation.

Support Spaces work in an articulated manner, coodinating efforts with other existing structures across the region. They are governed by global minimum standards and principles, they operate under specific guidelines and standard procedures for the safe identification and referral of cases with specific needs, seeking to prevent and mitigate protection risks.