04 Dec 2019

R4V Factsheet Support Spaces - November 2019

Report
from R4V
Published on 04 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.03 MB)

The Support Spaces (in Spanish: Espacios de Apoyo) are a regional initiative supported by the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for refugees and migrants from Venezuela, which seeks to promote in a coordinated and joint manner, a network of spaces where people receive information, orientation, and basic services that respond to their urgent needs.

More than four million Venezuelans have left their country, many of them are in transit in countries of the region. During this displacement, women, men, girls and boys are exposed to risks and protection needs, which increases their vulnerability. Along the routes and in host communities, the presence of smuggling and trafficking networks, forceful recruitment, child labor, sexual and labor exploitation, acts of discrimination and xenophobia, among others, have been identified. As a result, the physical, emotional and psychological wellbeing of refugees and migrants continues to deteriorate.

The limited access to reliable information on safe routes, basic services, climatic and geographical conditions, continues to be an additional challenge to guarantee the protection of refugees and migrants from Venezuela.

Support Spaces provide information, orientation and a minimum package of services (see image to the right), which are standardized and integral for refugees and migrants, returnees, and host communities in a vulnerable situation.

Support Spaces work in an articulated manner, coodinating efforts with other existing structures across the region. They are governed by global minimum standards and principles, they operate under specific guidelines and standard procedures for the safe identification and referral of cases with specific needs, seeking to prevent and mitigate protection risks.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.