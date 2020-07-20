R4V - End Year Report 2019

REGIONAL CHAPTER

The political, and socio-economic developments and the human rights situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (hereinafter Venezuela) continued to lead to the departure of millions of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, especially into neighbouring countries.

Globally, this figure as of December 2019 was estimated at over 4.8 million Venezuelans, over 80% of which were in Latin America and the Caribbean. By the end of 2020 the number of Venezuelan migrants and refugees is estimated to reach 5.5 million.

Throughout the year, countries in Latin America and the Caribbean demonstrated solidarity and generosity towards Venezuelans while in the latter part of the year, some countries introduced visa and entry requirements to manage the inflow.. As of 5 January 2020, over 2.1 million residence and regular stay permits were granted in the region, while approximately 770,000asylum claims were filed. With an average of around 1,500 daily arrivals in countries bordering Venezuela over the last three months of 2019, the international community’s concerns remain high as the vulnerabilities of the refugees and migrants from Venezuela increase and the national capacities to respond to them continue to be overstretched. In addition, an increasing number of Venezuelans remain in an irregular situation due to various factors, including a lack of documentation, administrative procedures, long waiting periods and high application fees, among others. Venezuelans who are not able to access a regular status become more vulnerable to all forms of exploitation and abuse, violence and discrimination.