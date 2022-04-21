Quarterly Mixed Migration Update Latin America and the Caribbean, Quarter 2, 2022

Key Updates

• According to the latest update of the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants (R4V), as of February 2022, 6.041.690 Venezuelans left their country. Key actors at borders reported that mixed migration out of Venezuela remained significant in 2022, but also identified an increase of people returning to Venezuela from the countries in the region. There is no consolidated data on returnees, making it difficult to establish the scope of these return movements.

• The migration of Venezuelan refugees and migrants to Central and North America increased considerably in 2021 and in the first months of 2022. In 2021, Venezuelans came fifth in terms of irregular entries into Panama (2% of the total number of irregular entries to Panama through the Darien, detected and registered by immigration authorities). In 2022, they became the top nationality, making up 26% of the total number of irregular entries in January 2022. This change has created new migration routes between Colombia and Panama.

• The U.S. Customs and Border protection (CBP) reported in January 22.779 encounters the U.S.- Mexico border with Venezuelan citizens, an increase by 76 times compared to January 2021. However, as of February 2022, this figure dropped again to 3.072, a possible consequence of the implementation of the visa for Venezuelans in Mexico.

• On December 6, 2021, and despite having declared on several occasions wanting to repeal it, the United States federal government ordered the application of an expanded version of the program Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), known as the "Remain in Mexico" program. Under this policy, persons who sought asylum to the U.S. authorities at the border, or after being apprehended while crossing irregularly, were returned to Mexico to await the various steps in the handling of their cases.

• On April 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the agency would stop authorizing Title 42 on May 23, declaring the expulsions are no longer necessary to protect US public health. Three states (Missouri, Arizona and Louisiana) have sued the US government and seek to block the Title 42 termination. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is expecting an increase in arrivals at the southern border. Local and international organizations at the US - Mexico border are also preparing for a shift in migration patterns.