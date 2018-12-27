Project HOPE Deploys Medical Team to Colombian Border Towns to Ease Suffering of Venezuelans

Millwood, VA (December 18, 2018) — Project HOPE says it is scaling up its medical response in the border regions in Colombia as thousands of displaced Venezuelans arrive each day, escaping extreme shortages of food and medicine and inflation that is soaring out of control.

The international health NGO warned that the Western Hemisphere’s most urgent humanitarian crisis is getting worse and Colombia’s health care system is facing a significant spike in patient volume.

“Right now there is a total overflow,” said Adib Fletcher, the team’s representative in Colombia. “At some point, the situation is going to reach a breaking point.”

To help ease the burden on health workers, Project HOPE deployed a team of general practitioner physicians to two health outposts in Villa del Rosario, Colombia in the North Santander department. The team is working at the La Parada and Santa Barbara clinics near the eastern border with Venezuela, assisting local health workers who are overwhelmed by the influx of patients.

In Venezuela, extreme inflation and shortages of food and medical supplies began in 2015 but escalated rapidly this year. Inflation close to one million percent has priced even the most basic goods out of reach for much of the population, while shortages in medicines and other supplies have made it difficult for Venezuelans to receive routine healthcare services.

Project HOPE has had a team near the border city of Cucuta, capital of the North Santander department, since September. Despite the hard work of medical professionals and volunteers, the sudden, massive increase in patients is stretching regional hospitals to their limits.

Colombian authorities report the number of Venezuelan patients at hospitals in Cucuta has increased 60% or more. Worse, because of the dearth of healthcare services in Venezuela, many are facing health complications that are difficult to treat – especially for expectant mothers.

“Antenatal care has [all but] ceased in Venezuela,” Fletcher said. “A large majority [of pregnant women entering Colombia from Venezuela] have not had antenatal checkups. Many are in their second or third trimester and haven’t gone through the type of regular checkups a woman would receive if the system was running properly.”

By adding staff support to health outposts in the area, Project HOPE’s goal is to reduce the number of cases referred on to the area’s overburdened hospitals – in particular, Erasmo Meoz and Jorge Cristo Sahium. Service provision at the La Parada and Santa Barbara outposts has been strictly limited for months.

“Bringing new GPs to the outposts will mean that an additional 32 consultations will be provided per health outpost per day,” Fletcher said. “This is significant because the health posts were turning away between 50 and 60 patients each day.”

Project HOPE is also working on an additional cooperative agreement to deploy medical staff directly to the Erasmo Meoz Hospital, in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, which would ultimately allow medical staff support to begin in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the NGO is working with the local government and representatives from UNICEF on a program to provide more robust mobile medical staff support through the Jorge Cristo Sahium hospital. By offering reinforcement to medical professionals on the frontlines of the crisis, Project HOPE aims to help resolve a situation that experts believe is the worst humanitarian disaster in the western hemisphere.

