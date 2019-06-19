Population Movements in the Andean Region, Flash Update, June 2019

Increased Population Movements and Humanitarian Response

This flash update provides a snapshot of the current situation of people coming from Venezuela to Colombia, Ecuador and Peru following the reopening of the main border crossing points between Colombia and Venezuela and Peru's Government introduction of a humanitarian visa for Venezuelans to enter the country. It includes updates on the regional movements observed and the preparedness and response put in place by the mentioned countries. This flash update is produced in the context of the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela.

Context

The re-opening of the main border crossing points between Colombia and Venezuela on 8 June 2019, after their closure on 23 February, led to changes in the entry dynamics at Colombia´s main entry points in Norte de Santander. Although overall entry figures in Colombia remain similar to previous months, the number of entries through regular border crossing points on 8 June increased in approximately 47% from the day before the reopening of the borders.

Meanwhile in Peru, as of 15 June 2019, Venezuelan citizens are required to have a passport (valid or expired) and a “humanitarian visa” to enter the country. This visa needs to be obtained at a Peruvian consulate in Venezuela, and exceptionally in Colombia or Ecuador, before arriving in Peru. The humanitarian visa is free of charge and granted to Venezuelans with a passport and a certified criminal record, challenging to obtain for many Venezuelans. Venezuelans are able to seek asylum at the border, even if they do not have a passport or a visa. Additionally, the Government of Peru put in place a set of exceptions based on humanitarian reasons for Venezuelans arriving without the required documents.

The number of Venezuelans trying to enter Peru from Ecuador increased before the entry into force of the new visa requirements reaching 8,093 on 14 June. This outflow increase was also noticed in Rumichaca, on the border between Colombia and Ecuador, with a peak on 14 June with more than 8,000 arrivals in the northern border. As a result of the increased flows, Venezuelans have been queuing for long hours with some having to spend the night at the border centres waiting to undergo migratory procedures. Since 14 June, numbers of refugees and migrants from Venezuela at the border have gradually decreased to reach usual flows.