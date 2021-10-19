Political Advocacy in Colombia: Impact Evaluation of the “Building peace by securing rights for victims of conflict and violence in Colombia” project - Effectiveness Review Series 2018/19

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report presents the results of the assessment of the advocacy work carried out by Oxfam in Colombia and its network of partners as part of the project “Building peace by securing rights for victims of conflict and violence in Colombia”, implemented between March 2015 and May 2019, with funding from the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

As part of a wider effort to better capture and communicate the effectiveness of its work, this project has been selected by Oxfam Great Britain (OGB) from a random group of projects that are sufficiently mature to enable a rigorous review of their effectiveness.

The main objective of this assessment is to perform a rigorous, in-depth analysis of the effectiveness of the project in relation to a limited number of outcomes extracted from its Theory of Change (ToC), identified collectively together with the project team. Specifically, expected outcomes 1 and 5 have been selected. Based on this, the assessment tries to extract a number of lessons that facilitate a deeper understanding of the changes brought about as a result.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

With an implementation period of four years (2015-2019) and a total budget of €2,670,948, the project is part of Oxfam in Colombia's programme of rights to integrated justice and a life free from violence for victims, women and children. The project focuses on helping “victims and Colombian human rights and peace organisations to strengthen their capacities to demand justice for rights violations and to advocate for a more favourable environment to the recognition of victims’ rights”.

It structures the intervention around five outcomes:

O1. Strengthening the capacities of organisations for women who are victims of sexual violence, land claimants, relatives of missing persons and local human rights defenders and their skills to demand their rights to truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of nonrepetition.

O2. Improving guarantees for victims and their right to have an active participation in legal proceedings through the representation of emblematic cases of serious human rights violations that will help prevent and punish future violations of those.

O3. Providing relatives of missing persons, women who are victims of sexual violence and victims of other gross human rights violations with integrated psychosocial health and psycholegal resources.

O4. Strengthening physical protection protocols for human rights organisations and defenders, as well as rural communities, driving effective and sustainable mechanisms that enable them to continue doing their work.

O5. Increasing the recognition and protection of human rights through advocacy aimed at the Colombian state and the international community, as well as visibility among civil society.