PGO - Inter-Ethnic Alliance for Peace

The Inter-Ethnic Alliance for Peace Activity strengthens Indigenous and Afro-descendant communities’ advocacy, self-governance, organizational and leadership capacities. The activity also improves food security, supports income generation activities, and promotes regional peacebuilding in alignment with the Peace Accord’s Ethnic Chapter. The activity is implemented by two of the most relevant Indigenous and Afro-descendant organizations in Colombia, the National Association of Displaced Afro-Colombians (AFRODES) and the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC). The Inter-Ethnic Alliance for Peace Activity is implemented in Cesar, Chocó and La Guajira, and it runs from January 2021 to December 2023.

COMPONENTS

ENHANCING AUTONOMY AND SELF-GOVERNANCE

The Inter-Ethnic Alliance for Peace Activity strengthens Indigenous and Afro-descendant community organizations’ leadership capacities and self-government structures. The activity supports the creation and implementation of these communities’ development plans, and promotes access to, and good management of, public and private sector financial resources. The activity also improves community capacities to: 1) preserve traditional knowledge as an intangible and cultural asset; and 2) promote women and youth leadership and participation in public spaces.

STRENGTHENING COMMUNITY-LED ECONOMIES

The Inter-Ethnic Alliance for Peace Activity improves food security and supports income generation initiatives in Indigenous and Afro-descendant communities. The activity uses best practices and traditional knowledge, like food exchange events, to improve food security and agriculture production. The activity also promotes public-private partnerships to improve production and value chain commercialization through technical assistance, commercialization plans and marketing and communication strategies.

EXPECTED RESULTS