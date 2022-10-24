Perceptions of FARC Dissident Groups in Colombia: Implications for Future Peace

Authors: Javier Cárdenas, Cristal Downing, Kyle Johnson, Ángela Olaya, and Juanita Vélez
KEY FINDINGS
-
Public perceptions of FARC dissident groups as a community’s main security threat varied across 11 particularly conflict-affected municipalities (PDETs), which is possibly explained by the varied presence of FARC dissident groups in each location.
-
Two thirds of community member respondents reported that there is no difference in the operations of the dissident groups compared to the former FARC-EP. Levels of positive response confirming this perception varied across municipalities.
-
Almost one quarter of respondents reported that they did perceive a difference between the FARC-EP and the FARC dissident groups and gave contrasting explanations of this difference. For example, some respondents reported that violence had decreased under the dissidents: “Before, everything was difficult. I lived afraid to go outside. Now, I’m not.” Others said that the dissident groups are more violent: “Now, they’ll kill you just for smiling.”