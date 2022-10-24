Perceptions of FARC Dissident Groups in Colombia: Implications for Future Peace

Public perceptions of FARC dissident groups as a community’s main security threat varied across 11 particularly conflict-affected municipalities (PDETs), which is possibly explained by the varied presence of FARC dissident groups in each location.

Two thirds of community member respondents reported that there is no difference in the operations of the dissident groups compared to the former FARC-EP. Levels of positive response confirming this perception varied across municipalities.

Almost one quarter of respondents reported that they did perceive a difference between the FARC-EP and the FARC dissident groups and gave contrasting explanations of this difference. For example, some respondents reported that violence had decreased under the dissidents: “Before, everything was difficult. I lived afraid to go outside. Now, I’m not.” Others said that the dissident groups are more violent: “Now, they’ll kill you just for smiling.”