Peace Mail - May 1-7, 2018

In a press conference a day before assuming their positions in the Truth Commission, members of this post-conflict body announced that it will have national coverage through operations in 10 macro-regions, 26 sites, and support from mobile units. The Commission is one of the three bodies which comprise the Integrated Truth, Justice, Reparation, and Non-Repetition System created by the Peace Accord, the others being the Missing Persons Search Unit and the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP). The commissioners will have six months to establish their methodologies, regions, and operations, and will then work for three years to compile a detailed report on the 52-year internal conflict. More progress in the legislative implementation of the Peace Accord came when the laws which will govern the JEP were approved in Congress this week. The 76 articles define both the process through which applicants to this system will pass, as well as the procedures for attending to and ensuring victims’ rights.

The Attorney General presented the results of his investigation into the appropriation of peace funds on 3 May. He claimed that Marlon Marín, nephew of FARC second-in-command Iván Márquez, was the leader of a group of 12 intermediaries who had taken “commissions” on contracts awarded with post-conflict funds. Marín is collaborating with the investigations from the United States.

An announcement on 5 April confirmed that the peace negotiations between the GOC and the ELN will resume in Havana, Cuba, having been suspended after Ecuador withdrew its support as guarantor on 20 April. With less than 20 days until the elections, discussions will continue to focus on agreeing a new ceasefire and the terms of society participation, with mounting pressure for the implementation of a truce over the electoral period. The GOC has also committed to finding a legal route to freeing members of the ELN incarcerated for social protest, as a sign of good will towards the ELN, who have always based their movement on social protest.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights was called on to help guarantee the protection and work of 445 social leaders and human rights defenders this week. The request was motivated by concerns around the 222 social leaders who have been murdered since November 2016, as well as the lack of effective public policy for their protection and criminal investigations.