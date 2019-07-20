Peace Mail - June 25 - July 8, 2019

The whereabouts of Jesús Santrich remain unknown since he abandoned his security scheme in La Paz, Cesar on 29 June. The disappearance comes just days before his scheduled hearing at the Supreme Court of Justice on 9 July, at which he must present his defense in the case of alleged trafficking of cocaine to the US after the signing of the Peace Accord. Santrich has insisted that there is a setup against him and that evidence has been manipulated.If Santrich does not appear -or present a justification for his absence- before the hearing, an arrest warrant could be issued. He could also be sanctioned by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) if he does not attend his hearings and, as a Congressman, he could face a disciplinary process for abandonment of office, just weeks after taking his seat. The FARC party released a statement inviting the former guerilla leader to reaffirm his commitment to the peace process, but reassured that any member who decides otherwise will assume the legal consequences. The UN Verification Mission in Colombia (UNVMC) expressed its concern and also called on Santrich to fulfill his commitments.

Following appeals from victims’ organizations to participate in voluntary declarations of perpetrators at the JEP, victims attended the session of an Army Sergeant for Case 003 on “False Positives” on 3 July, marking a shift in the way in which these initial meetings between the magistrates and those who will be judged are held. Previously, these proceedings-which are key in contrasting testimonies with information from state and victim entities- were held behind closed doors, which the organizations argued violated the principle of the centrality of the victims of the JEP and limited their access to information.

In other headlines at the JEP, the cases of 724 former combatants who could leave the Peace Accord will soon be analyzed. Technical roundtables will study the cases of those who were included in FARC lists, but have not fulfilled their commitments. The judges of the Examination Room of the JEP have decreed the practice of evidence to determine whether Iván Márquez is violating the Accord. Entities of the GOC, international organizations and the Investigation and Accusation Unit have been asked to corroborate whether the former leader is indeed subject to security issues that impede his attendance at the JEP.

The most recent quarterly report to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the UNVMC has raised concern for the security of former combatants and social leaders. The report called on the GOC to take measures to put an end to these crimes and cited budgetary shortfalls and an incomplete regulatory framework and strategic plan as barriers to the functioning of the National Protection Unit. Later this week, the 15 members of the UNSC will visit Colombia to meet with the President and other members of the GOC, congressmen, members of the JEP, members of the FARC party, and former combatants to review progress on the implementation of the Peace Accord.

The Commission for the Clarification of Truth, Coexistence and Non-Repetition held the first of seven meetings to give voice to women and members of the LGBTI community who suffered sexual violence in the context of the armed conflict. Thirty cases were narrated by victims, human rights defenders, and representatives from various state and international agencies. According to data from the Victims Unit, 25,000 individuals-91% of whom are womensuffered sexual violence in the context of the armed conflict.

The European Union and the Office of the Attorney General have launched a project to investigate crimes against social leaders by strengthening the Special Research Unit, an entity created by the Peace Accord. The 18-month initiative will operate in Bogotá, Valle del Cauca, Putumayo, Norte de Santander, Meta and Antioquia.