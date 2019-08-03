Peace Mail - July 16-22, 2019

One week after the visit of the United Nations Security Council to Colombia, the Representative of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, Carlos Ruíz Massieu, presented the agency’s quarterly report to the General Assembly in New York. Among the key recommendations made was the urgency to dismantle criminal structures that are working against the construction of peace and driving insecurity.

The Hass avocado productive project in Los Monos Territorial Training and Reincorporation Space in Caldono engages more former combatants than any other with a total of 240 members. With an investment value of 2.3 billion Colombian pesos (1.9 billion from the GOC and $4 million from the international community), 25,000 trees on 70 hectares of land have been planted in the Tumburao indigenous reservation in Silvia, Cauca. Thirtyfour former members of the FARC-EP and members of the community were certified in this practice thanks to the Productive Environments Training implemented by the Agency for Reincorporation and Normalization (ARN) with technical support from the National Learning Service (SENA) in Popayán. The project relies on trout, pig and cattle waste used as organic fertilizer in the cultivation of avocado.

A former combatant of the FARC-EP has reported that she was kidnapped on 14 July in Corinto, Cauca, and subsequently sexually abused and tortured by two unidentified individuals who accused her of being an informant of the Armed Forces. The woman, who was able to flee after four days, remains in the hospital under the protection of the police.