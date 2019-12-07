Peace Mail - 26 November - 2 December 2019

Five recommendations to include peace in the agenda of the national dialogue: Non-compliance with the peace agreement has been recurrent critique formulated by different social sectors participating in the strike. The five recommendations to include peace in the agenda of the national dialogue are the following: 1) those who represent society should focus on the implementation of provisions already included in the Peace Accord; 2) the government’s call for dialogue should be inclusive – the reference to "peace with legality" is by nature exclusive; 3) the Government’s proposals should be accompanied by concrete actions (for example, designation of concrete and sufficient budgets) in order to build confidence; 4) the government should build its proposals on the work carried out over the past three years, in which clear demands and actions plans have been formulated, in particular in the PDETs; 5) when discussing the most sensitive chapters of the Peace Agreement (the JEP or the Integral System for Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non-repetition), the starting point should be that these entities already exist, thus the focus of the debate should be on how to improve them.

First public talk between ex-President Santos and Timochenko since the signature of the Peace Accord: For the first time since signing the Peace Agreement, former President Juan Manuel Santos and Rodrigo Londoño, alias Timochenko, held their first public talk in Guadalajara Mexico. Commenting on the strikes that have recently agitated Colombia, Santos argued that Iván Duque had “a golden opportunity to implement the Peace Accords, which is one of the main demands of the demonstrators”. Timochenko, for his part, assured the audience that Marquez’s rearming was widely condemned and that his group would not manage to recruit widely. Both men advocated for the liberalization of drugs in order to free Colombia from violence.

Santrich’s chair in Congress will remain empty until the end of the legislature: The FARC party officially lost a seat in the House of Representatives after its president, Carlos Cuenca, signed a resolution by which Jesus Santrich’s seat would temporarily remain vacant. The Supreme Court of Justice stressed that given that an arrest warrant for drug trafficking had been issued, Article 134 of the Constitution applied. This article says that those convicted of crimes related to the "promotion or financing of illegal armed groups or drug trafficking activities (...) or those against whom an arrest warrant is issued within the respective processes” cannot be replaced. Santrich's passage through Congress was brief; he was sworn in as representative on 11 June 2019, after being released from prison. He disappeared a few days later before appearing along Iván Marquez on the video of 28 August announcing the FARC’s rearming.3