This document is the result of the work carried out at the Regional Meeting of the Shelter Sector on May 16, 2022. Agreed by those present: regional, subregional and national co-leaders of the R4V Shelter or Basic Needs Multisector sector.

Joint Needs Assessment (JNA)

The following are identified as key questions to understand the shelter situation in each country. It is considered relevant to obtain this information from the Joint Needs Assessments, in their absence, Secondary Sources Review.