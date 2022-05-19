The Open Society Foundations in Latin America and the Caribbean

Open Society started supporting civil society groups in Latin America and the Caribbean in the 1990s. In the years that followed, we established regional offices in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. Our efforts are shaped by Open Society’s belief that democracy needs to involve the active and inclusive participation of all people, and that they have the right to be involved at all levels of decision-making. We seek to bolster democratic change by transforming growing public concern about inequality, corruption, violence, and the climate crisis into powerful initiatives and alliances to build open and safe societies.

Nine Facts about Latin America and the Open Society Foundations