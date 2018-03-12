OAS Congratulates Government of Colombia and ELN on Resuming Peace Talks

March 12, 2018 The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, today welcomed the decision of the government of Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos to resume peace talks with the ELN guerilla in Quito, that had been suspended in January.

“We are convinced that dialogue is the best path to peace. The current context shows the need to continue working forcefully to solidify the negotiations and continue moving forward in the building of peace,” said Secretary General Almagro.

The OAS leader called on both sides to advance decisively in the negotiation of the agenda and a new bilateral cease-fire, that would provide important relief for both sides and the civilian population.

“Avoiding further suffering by communities like that which has been caused by more than 50 years of uninterrupted conflict should be one of the main reasons for the new round of talks,” said the OAS Secretary General.

Finally, Almagro reiterated the unbreakable commitment of the hemispheric organization to continue to accompany social and institutional efforts to build peace through the Mission to Support the Peace Process (MAPP/OAS), which is celebrating 14 years of uninterrupted work in the most isolated territories and those most affected by armed violence in Colombia.

