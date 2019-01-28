28 Jan 2019

NRC Press release: More violence marks beginning of 2019 in Colombia

Report
from Norwegian Refugee Council
Published on 28 Jan 2019

A series of disturbingly violent attacks across Colombia marks the first four weeks of the new year. On average, every three days, a social leader has been killed and 1,300 forced to flee their homes.

Several reported victims of the conflict as well as the car bomb attack in the capital Bogota which killed 22 people and injured 68 others, has led to an increased sense of uncertainty among the Colombian population. The end of the peace talks with the National Liberation Army is worrisome.

"Colombians who see social leaders and civilians killed every other day are losing their faith in any prospect of peace. Families are struggling to carve out a normal existence for themselves and everyday people are forced to flee their homes to escape the extreme violence in their communities," said the Norwegian Refugee Council's (NRC) country director in Colombia, Christian Visnes.

More than 1,300 people have been forcibly displaced in the first 25 days of January. According to OCHA, more than 145,000 people were displaced from their homes in 2018.

"Hundreds of thousands of victims still depend on humanitarian support. Violence and conflict continue depriving vulnerable communities from accessing most basic services, like clean water, food and education," said Visnes.

The crisis in neighbouring Venezuela could lead to an increase in the influx of Venezuelans and put more pressure on the already overwhelmed government in Colombia.

"The hope for achieving lasting peace should not be abandoned by the public nor should these reckless acts of violence be allowed to destabilise the progress made so far. The Colombian government must put in place immediate measures and make sure that people who are affected are protected and assisted according to need," Visnes concluded.

Note to editors

· NRC has spokespersons available for interview in Colombia.

For more information, please contact:

Bogotá|David García |david.garcia@nrc.no|+57 3214957209

Oslo |Media hotline|info@nrc.no |+47 905 62 329

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.