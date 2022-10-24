“Now I know it’s violence” Lessons learned implementing the HIAS curriculum model: involving adult and young men to prevent of violence against women, girls and adolescents in Colombia and Ecuador.

“NOW I KNOW IT’S VIOLENCE”

Within the framework of HIAS’ regional strategy for Latin America and the Caribbean to mitigate, prevent and respond to gender-based violence (GBV), HIAS has developed the strategy involving men seeking their commitment in preventing GBV in humanitarian contexts. During 2022, HIAS implemented, through its offices in Colombia and Ecuador (and previously in Panama), the curriculum model: involving adult and young men to prevent violence against women, girls, and adolescents, as part of the actions of the regional project to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, financed by the US Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM).

The curriculum model was developed jointly by the HIAS regional area on Gender Equality and Gender-Based Violence, in association with civil society organizations in Colombia, Panama and Venezuela and was validated while working with groups of young and adult men in 2021. The curriculum model is a conceptual and methodological tool for direct work with men and masculinities in HIAS. It is based on feminism, adopts an intersectional perspective, and includes a gender transforming approach by creating a space for reflection and exchange with refugee, displaced and migrant men, and host communities. It is based on a theory of change and focuses on three types of violence: early and forced marriage and unions, intimate partner violence, and sexual violence.