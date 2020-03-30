Note to Correspondents: in response to questions about the ceasefire announcement by the ELN

New York

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement by the National Liberation Army (ELN) of a one-month unilateral cease-fire starting on 1 April to facilitate the response in Colombia to the COVID-19 pandemic. He hopes that this gesture, following on his global appeal for cease-fires, can bring a measure of relief to communities and vulnerable groups in conflict-affected regions in Colombia, and help the authorities to focus on fighting the pandemic.

The Secretary-General calls on other armed groups to do likewise.