New decree maintains financial ceilings for indemnities to victims according to Law 1448

BOGOTÁ, D.C.

The Victims Unit, in compliance with the commitment subscribed by the government to repair the victims of the armed conflict, has advanced in the compensation of more than 740,000 Colombians with an investment of more than 5 billion pesos. However, this effort must be strengthened because there are many victims that are still to be included.

For this reason, the compensation route is being adjusted in order to establish parameters that guarantee the sustainability of this measure and a procedure to guarantee the victims' right to information on when they would be compensated, because as of this date there is no mechanism in place to let them know how and when they would get administrative compensation.

The maximum amounts set forth in the law for the acknowledgement of administrative compensation are maintained, otherwise it would be regressive in terms of assuring their rights.

The starting amounts of some victimizing acts are regulated, for the sake of fairness, taking into account the intensity, circumstances, and extent of the harm suffered by the victim.

The decree proposes compensation for the first time to victims of Antipersonnel Mines (APM), Unexploded Ammunition (UXA) or Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), as the current regulations do not allow it.

The adjustments also propose distributing compensation to victims of forced displacement per person and not per family, since inequalities often occurred, since a family consisting of one person received the same amount a five-member family received.

It is clear that the current National Government, for the first time, gave formal and real recognition to the victims of the armed conflict, and has invested an unprecedented amount of resources in its attention, assistance, and administrative reparation. Satisfaction measures, psychosocial accompaniment, the reconstruction of social network of communities, and compensation, among others, are timely and necessary actions to advance towards reconciliation and peace.