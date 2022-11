Official

Severe weather

Colombia

On 9 November 2022, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), provided information on heavy rains that affected Cartagena, Colombia. As of 9 November 2022, more than 12,000 people were affected and at least 95 emergencies were reported. According to a media report, 57 landslides occurred and 21 homes were affected. The reports are available at: UNGRD and Semana