Natural Hazards Monitoring - 9 May, 2022

Official

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 9 May, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update to the Hermit’s Peak Fire in San Miguel, New Mexico. The fire has now burned 176,273 acres and is 43% contained. There are 25,939 residents under mandatory evacuation orders; 5 shelters are open with 750 occupants and 8 shelters are on standby. In total there are 25,939 houses are threatened, 10 houses and 5 structures are damaged, 212 houses and 144 structures were destroyed, and 20 injuries were reported. There were 197 patients from the Behavioral Health Institute and the Alta Vista Hospital evacuated as a precautionary measure in Las Vegas, New Mexico. The estimated containment date of the fire is 31 July. The report is available at: FEMA.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 6 May, a media report reported inclement weather caused by a winter wave in the municipality of Malambo, Atlántico affecting nearly 20,000 families. A state of emergency was declared in the municipality due to the damage caused by torrential downpours. Persistent rainfall has caused flooding, strong winds, and destroyed homes in the Nueva Ilusión and Villa Ester neighborhood directly impacting 20 families. Disaster relief agencies are working to administer humanitarian aid to the affected family and perform damage assessments of the impacted areas. The report is available at Semana.