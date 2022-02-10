Natural Hazards Monitoring - 9 February 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 8 February, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management reported that between 1 January to 8 February, 64 severe weather events were reported in 54 municipalities of 13 departments in the country. In total, 9,117 people were affected, 1,265 houses were damaged, and 8 houses were destroyed. According to a media report, the 8 February landslide in the department of Risaralda has resulted in 16 deaths and more than 30 people were injured. In addition, dozens of houses were destroyed and relief efforts are ongoing. Humanitarian aid in the form of non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, clothing, and mattresses are being collected and distributed to the affected people. The reports are available at: UNGRD and Noticias Caracol.

Ecuador

On 8 February, the Ecuador National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE per its acronym in Spanish) reported that between 1 January to 7 February, 191 severe weather related to the winter season occurred in 57 cantons of 20 provinces in the country. In total these weather events affected 1,200 people in Guayas province, 612 people in Cotopaxi, 252 people in Esmeraldas where 41 houses also reportedly sustained damages, and 832 people in Los Ríos with 228 damaged houses. In total 2,328 humanitarian assistance kits containing food, sleeping, hygiene, and cleaning supplies were distributed to the affected people. Additionally, 559 people received medical care provided by the Ministry of Public Health. The report is available at: SNGRE.