Natural Hazards Monitoring - 8 February 2020

Official

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 8 February, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, reported a landslide that occurred in the municipality of Dosquebradas in the department of Risaralda that injured 35 people and caused 11 deaths. According to a media report, rescue efforts are ongoing in search additional survivors and victims. There remains a risk of additional landslides and flooding as heavy rains continue in the region. The reports are available at: UNGRD and Infobae

Peru

On 8 February, the Peru National Civil Defense Institute (INDECI per its acronym in Spanish), reported flooding that occurred on 2 February in the district of Coata in the province and department of Puno as a result of the overflow of the Grande Coata River that damaged 80 houses, destroyed 15 houses, and affected 325 people. In response to the flooding a command post consisting of personnel from the Peru Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation, the Peru National Police force, and the Regional Health Directorate was set up for the purpose of coordinating riverside cleaning, desilting of the river, and humanitarian aid for the affected population. The report is available at: INDECI.