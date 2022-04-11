Natural Hazards Monitoring - 8 April, 2022

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 7 April, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), reported that between 16 March to 6 April 2022, there were 202 weather events in 131 municipalities of 17 departments in the country. In total, 9,100 people were affected, 14 people died, and 28 were injured. In terms of damage, 1,151 houses were affected and 39 were destroyed. In addition, 241 roads, 16 vehicular bridges, 2 pedestrian bridges, 25 aqueducts, 12 sewage systems, and 11 educational institutions sustained damage. According to the Antioquia Administrative Department of Risk Management (DAGRAN per its acronym in Spanish), due to the landslide and flooding that affected a mine, the number of fatalities has risen to 13. Search and rescue efforts continue. The reports are available at UNGRD and DAGRAN Antioquia.