Natural Hazards Monitoring - 7 November 2022

Official

Severe weather

Colombia (Update)

On 6 November 2022, the Government of Piojó Municipality in Atlántico Department, Colombia, reported landslides caused by heavy rains affecting a total of 89 families. Additionally, according to media reports, 13 homes collapsed, 100 persons were evacuated, and no deaths have been reported. Furthermore, according to a Government of Atlántico Department press release, 50 families in Villa Paraíso Municipality remain without means of communication due to the collapse of the road. The reports are available at: Gobernación de Piojó, Gobernación del Atlántico, Defensa Civil Colombia, and INFOBAE Colombia