Natural Hazards Monitoring - 7 June 2022

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 6 June, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), reported that since the beginning of the rainy season from 16 March to 6 June, 815 events related to the weather have occurred impacting 394 municipalities in 28 departments. The departments of Cundinamarca, Antioquia, Norte de Santander, Nariño, Santander, Tolima, Huila, and the departments that are part of the Coffee Region were the most affected. In total, 91,000 people were affected in the country, 78 people died, 91 people were injured, and 8 people are missing. There are more than 15,000 houses that sustained damage and 368 houses were destroyed. Damages were also reported in 672 road points, 66 vehicular bridges, 36 pedestrian bridges, 77 aqueducts, 32 sewers, 5 health centers, and 100 education institutions. The report is available at: UNGRD.