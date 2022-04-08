Natural Hazards Monitoring - 7 April, 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 7 April, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), reported a torrential avenue and flooding in Antioquia caused by heavy rains which affected a local mine in the area and caused 10 fatalities. There are 7 people who are missing and 10 people were injured. After the flooding, the Abriaqui Municipal Risk Management Council Antioquia and the Administrative Department of Risk Management (DAGRAN per its acronym in Spanish) were activated to help support response work in the area. According to a media report, 80% of the weather events reported this rainy season were landslides and floods. The reports are available at UNGRD and El Nuevo Diario.