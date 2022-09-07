Natural Hazards Monitoring - 6 September 2022

Official

Wildfire

United States of America

On 6 September 2022, the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection of California, provided information about a wildfire occurring in Fairview, California. According to the report, there were 2 deaths and more than and 2,400 acres have burned; the fire is 5% contained. The school district is closed and an evacuation center has been set up in Hemet so more than 1,500 residents who left the area can be received. The reports are available at: CAL FIRE 1 and CAL FIRE 2

**Severe Weather **

United States of America

On 6 September 2022, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), provided information about flooding in Chattooga County and Floyd Counties, Georgia. According to the report, the heavy rain and thunderstorms on 4 September caused flooding in northwest Georgia; over 10 inches of rain fell in 12 hours. The Chattooga River at Summerville crested at 16.78 feet and is currently below flood stage at 8.2 feet. The schools of Chattooga County will be closed as of 8 September. Bottled water is being distributed in the city of Summerville, Chattooga County due to disruptions to the water system; 20 pallets of water donated by the Salvation Army and the Department of Corrections deployed a 35k gallon bulk tanker of potable water. The report is available at: FEMA

Colombia

On 4 September 2022, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management of Colombia (UNGRD per the acronym in Spanish), provided information about heavy rains that occurred in Supía, municipality of Caldas Department, Colombia. The Supía River and the quebrada Rapão have overflowed affecting the municipalities of Supía and Riosucio, Caldas department. As of 6 September, 1 death was reported in Supía and in Riosucio there were 2 deaths, 7 injured people, and 540 families affected. In addition, the infrastructure of 15 neighborhoods, 6 villages, 4 bridges, 3 rural roads, 3 service entrances in urban areas, 1 aqueduct, 1 wastewater and gas service were affected. There were 12 houses destroyed, 30 houses damaged, and 10 houses affected. National and local authorities are making progress in the response in the affected municipalities, with the provision of Emergency Humanitarian Assistance, including the establishment of 4 shelters, the supply of drinking water to the community, rent subsidies, and support of military and police personnel for restoration of the territory, among others. The reports are available at: UNGRD 1 and UNGRD 2

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Mexico

On 6 September 2022, a media report provided information about heavy rains in Nuevo León State, Mexico. The municipality of Cadereyta de Jimenez was one of the hardest hit by the rain. To date, 100 families have lost part of their property and four deaths were reported due to a van being swept away while a family was trying to cross the Cadereyta-Allende highway, in the Hacienda El Barranquito community. The report is available at: TELEVISA