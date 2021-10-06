Natural Hazards Monitoring - 5 October 2021

On 1 October, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD as per its acronym in Spanish) updated the information regarding the 2021 Rainy Season with a report on the impact of the weather in the month of October. So far, a total of 16 families have been affected by 9 events that have been reported in 7 municipalities in the departments of Norte de Santander, Antioquia, La Guajira, and Quindío. Additionally, 8 injuries and 2 deaths have been reported. The reported weather events have been 4 mass movements, 3 floods, 1 gale, and 1 sudden surge. A total of 10 homes have sustained some damage and 6 have been destroyed. The report is available at: UNGRD.