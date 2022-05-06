Natural Hazards Monitoring - 5 May, 2022

Official

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 5 May, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), provided an update to the Hermit’s Peak Fire in San Miguel, New Mexico. The fire remains extremely active due to high winds and temperatures, and low humidity. The fire has burned 160,104 acres and is 20% contained. There are 18,145 houses that are threatened, 9 houses and 6 structures were damaged, and 170 houses and 117 structures were destroyed. There were 11 injuries and 25,939 residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders. The report is available at: FEMA.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 5 May, according to a media report, in the state of Santa Catarina 109 municipalities reported damage caused by the influx of rain in recent days. In total, at least 30,000 people were affected by the rains and at least 445 people were displaced from their houses. In addition, at least 3 people died due to the rains. There is still a risk of further flooding and landslides in the region, however, the intensity of the rainfall should begin to decline per forecasts. The report is available at: GZH General.

Colombia

On 4 May, according to a media report, the overflow of the Magdalena River caused by torrential rains in El Blanco flooded 12 neighborhoods affecting 5,000 families. Water levels of the river rose to 8.74 meters – 4 centimeters above the red alert level. In addition, it is predicted that water levels will continue to rise by 5 centimeters each day, putting residents of the surrounding area at risk. The report is available at: Semana.